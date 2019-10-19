HELENA- Saturday morning in Helena nearly 300 soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard attended a deployment ceremony.
The Montana Army National Guard's 1-189 General Support Aviation Battalion deployed to a location where they will continue their training before heading overseas.
They will be gone for about a year and Lieutenant Colonel Paul Fowler took a minute to talk about the brave men and women who shipped off today.
"No one wants to go into harm’s way, we would much rather sip our lattés and talk about our helicopter landings, or like the kiss of a butterfly on a cool Montana morning, but the moral duty these soldiers have, won't allow them to sit back," said Paul Fowler.
After the ceremony was over, the troops were off on their journey as their families waved goodbye.