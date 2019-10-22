HELENA - When you think about college you may think about taking classes in the medical field or perhaps education. Although does your college include a class on aliens? In Helena it just might.
Area 51, The Stanford Abduction and many more supposed encounters with aliens or extraterrestrial activity all lead to one question. Are aliens real? Well a new course called "Are UFO's A Threat To National Security" at Helena College may answer that question.
The Class lasts six weeks and by the time you are done you'll be able to decide for yourself if aliens are out there and if they are not.
Two people approached the college with research backing the idea that they do exist. It's a subject the department of defense is even taking more seriously.
The Dean at Helena College said "I think most recently there has been an increase interest in this particular topic because as you might recall a couple months ago they US Navy came out with a report saying that some of the videos that are out on YouTube are indeed showing what they call UAP's."
If you would like to sign up for the course you can click here and follow the instructions.