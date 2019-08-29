Anthrozoology Program breaking ground on new facility

The program began as a human animal bond minor in 2006 with the major being added in 2011.
Since that time, the program has experienced exponential growth from having just six anthrozoology majors the first year to almost 100 majors and 20 minors in 2015. If the 2019 anthrozoology enrollment trajectory continues, over 10% of the Carroll’s student body will be majoring in anthrozoology in 2022.
“It’s a growing field internationally and we've latched onto that knowing there is going to be a need for practitioners in this area and also animals are compelling. I think that is another reason across the life span why student's come here because they can work with animals while they're in college,” says Dr. Marie Suthers the Professor & Chair of Anthrozoology Department
The new Perkins Call Canine Center will include a 2,600 sq. foot canine training room, a 30-seat classroom, anthrozoology facility offices, research rooms, a veterinary treatment room, washrooms and both indoor and outdoor kennels.
Kailey Kleinjan has been a part of the growing program and is in her senior year, and says it is fun to see how excited the incoming classes are to start the program and says each freshman class seems to get bigger and thinks the program is really taking off.
“It's so fun to be able to have this opportunity to train dogs, and the fact that I even got to this level,” says Kailey, a Senior anthrozoology major.“ Ever since freshman year, I have been like 'I want to get into specialized K9 training so bad I want a puppy,' and now that I am finally here it's like wow it weird that I'm actually doing it now.”
Kailey says the new Perkins Call Canine Center will allow the program to continue to grow and will be amazing for the students who will get to work in it. Kailey also says having a designated training area to allow students to work will be a big asset to the incoming classes. The new facility is expected to be complete by August of next year.
The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning and the public is encouraged to attend.