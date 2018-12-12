For the first time ever, two students majoring in Anthrozoology at Carroll College have teamed up with the Great Falls Veteran Treatment Court to train a service dog for a veteran. This the first time the department has trained a service dog.
Major is an eight month old Labradoodle psychiatric service dog in training. Now it takes about two years to fully train a service dog, but Major is on a fast track training session. Seniors Madie Sanford and Ali Hance have only had him for two weeks and graduation is less than six months away, but they are confident in his success.
Major was found and donated by DeeDee Baker, the executive director of Dog Tag Buddies in Billings. With their experience in partnering dogs with veterans, they think Major will be a good fit.
"A real service dog is just calm you don't even know they're there. And that's the best compliment you can get is when someone says, 'Oh I didn't even know you had a dog.' It's like yup that's a good compliment," said Ali Hance a senior Anthrozoology major at Carroll College.
According to senior Madie Sandord, the hardest part of training a service dog is not necessarily the training, but saying goodbye. Spending 24 hours a day with an animal, getting attached is easy. But knowing he is going to make a difference in someone's life is completely worth it.
"I think it will be really rewarding for us knowing that he is going to somebody who he is gonna help. And getting to see his progess afterwards," said Madie Sanford a senior Anthrozoology Major at Carroll College.
The girls are looking forward to getting letters in the mail about his accomplishments in his new home. They have created a Facebook page for Major so if you are wanting to keep up with his progress over the next few months you can find that link by clicking here.