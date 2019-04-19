Annual Easter egg hunt at the Capitol

For 90 years Easter eggs have been decorating the Capitol lawn every Easter Sunday.
The preparations for this event begin on Thursday night, when members of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles begin boiling water to cook the nearly 15,000 eggs bought and donated by Milford Colony Hutterities and others around town. On Friday morning, the real fun beings, decorating and organizing all the eggs. This part of the process can take up to 15 hours, the tradition isn’t expecting to stop anytime soon, as they are already planning future events.
“Obviously year 100 would be a big one. We’ve already talked about that a little bit if we get to there. Doing something a little bit different a little bit special,” said Jim Horne, President of the Fraternal Order of Eagle #16.
Start at 1 O'clock on Sunday, kids will flood the Capitol lawn in search for Easter eggs, and if they are lucky, find the golden egg, which will contain a $25 prize. There is an Easter egg hunt for all ages, taking place on every square inch of the luscious green grass outside of the Capitol building.
This year, kids will be able to take home a blue pinwheel along with their Easter eggs, as they line the Capitol lawn to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention month.