AmeriCorps celebrates 25 years

HELENA – This year marks the 25th anniversary of AmeriCorps national service. More than one million Americans have served across the country providing more than 1.5 billion hours of service earning more than $3.6 billion in Eli Segal Education Awards.
Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 10,000 Montanan’s have served 9.9 million hours. Montana was recently recognized as 6th in the nation for producing AmeriCorps members by the Corporation for National Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that supports AmeriCorps and other national service programs.
One of those members is Kent Sassatelli. He says before he joined, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do and as time went on, he became more exposed to different members, and he saw the passion they had, and it really inspired him to serve his community.
“The experience has been awesome,” says Sassatelli, the Montana State Parks AmeriCorps team leader. “With working with state parks, I have had the luxury of going all the way out east to Glendive and the Badlands, to west and Dillion and up to Kalispell. I’ve seen a lot of the state and it’s been amazing, and I’ve met a lot of great people.”
Kent has had the opportunity to serve in North Caroline after Hurricane Florence as well as going on two disaster projects within the Nation Civilian Community Corps.
While serving others, AmeriCorps members expand the opportunity for themselves while gaining skills, experience and education support to jumpstart their careers, and that’s exactly how Nolan Harris got involved with AmeriCorps. He is now a two-year AmeriCorps alumni and says he didn’t really know what he wanted to do after college and through his service he really found what his principles and values were and what he wanted to do with his life.
“You get to find out what you want to do with your life and have that meaning tied to it,” says Harris the Corps Help Program Administrator. “It helped me really identify that I want to be in public service. That I want to serve my community and help out people who don’t have the means or the agency to help themselves.”
Members also mentor youth, increase community awareness and help first generation college students access higher education. They create capacity and resources in nonprofits, charitable organizations, and state agencies. Service members also restore our state’s at-risk ecosystems, promote sustainability and energy conservation, and protect public lands. 821 AmeriCorps members served Montana last year.
To see all AmeriCorps programs in Montana you can click here or search on my.americorps.gov and select Montana. For any questions about AmeriCorps, you can contact serve@mt.gov.