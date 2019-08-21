AmeriCorps billboards increase awareness for programs

There are eight programs for people to get involved in, which are all starting back up again in September. AmeriCorps offers a variety of service opportunities like reducing crime, preserving and restoring public lands.
The billboards are along highway 12 just outside of Helena and the second on can be found at off of I-90 at Three Forks. The billboards aren’t just advertising, they are helping increase awareness of current AmeriCorps in Montana.
The Treasure State is now ranked number six in the nation when it comes to enrollment in AmeriCorps, according to the Corporation for National and Community Service. There are currently over 600 service opportunities from all four corners of the state.
“Just being brave and answering that call and hearing that passion inside yourself and being willing to take that step forward is the first beginning to a journey and experience of service,” says Sarah Sadowski the Grants Manager for the Governor’s Office of Community Service.
Montana economy benefits from AmeriCorps by working together with local partners. The service experience gives individuals an opportunity to impact Montana communities while gaining valuable skills and experience advancing their careers.
“We’ve got so many different folks serving. So, we really want to encourage Montanan’s to learn more about the opportunities right here and across our country,” said Sadowski.
More than 800 members served at more than 600 locations in 2018 and if you are interested in joining AmeriCorps or would like to learn more information you can click here.