HELENA- If you pass by Jim Darcy Elementary School you may see a large emergency responder presence on October 19.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department and emergency response vehicles will be at the school for an all-day law enforcement training.
A release from Lewis and Clark County says the training was scheduled and people should not be alarmed when they see emergency vehicles at the school.
The release also says agencies regularly conduct specialized training, and that this training has been planned for several months.