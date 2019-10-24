All access playground added to Cherry Park

HELENA – The Helena Kiwanis Club partnered up with Helena Parks and Rec to create a new and all-inclusive playground at Cherry Park. The park is completely remodeled and ADA accessible. The Kiwanis Club believes that every child deserves a place to play and were determined to make it fun for everyone.
Jason Egeline, a Kiwanis Club Member, says designing an accessible playground creates an environment for people of all abilities. Egeline, says this park is helping build relationships.
“It’s not just for kids,” says Egeline. “If you have a disable vet as a father or a mother in a wheelchair, then they can actually not just go to the park and drop a kid off, but they can get up on the equipment and interact with them.”
By creating this all-inclusive playground, Egeline says it increases the interaction between children which helps with relational skills. The playground also has a rubberized surface making it much easier for everyone to get around.
This was the Helena Kiwanis Club first park, and Egeline says it was very successful, and they are now in the process of looking at another park in Helena.