All access playground added to Cherry Park

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE WIND EVENT ON FRIDAY IS FORECAST TO BE STRONGER THAN THE WIND EVENT ON THIS PAST TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&