UPDATE Fri 2:46 PM - In a press briefing with the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office, officials said they may send out a plane to help with the fire if wind speeds pick up.
UPDATE Fri 1:58 PM - The fire's size is reported at 10 acres, as crews continue to tackle the flames.
HELENA – Crews are on the scene of a wildfire that started Friday afternoon north of Helena.
The blaze started around 12:30 PM on Bureau of Land Management property, said Sheriff Leo Dutton.
Firefighters and a helicopter are coordinating efforts to contain the fire, which is still active as of writing, according to Special Operations Captain Brent Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The flames currently do not pose a threat to structures, and no injuries have been reported.
The size of the fire is unknown, though smoke is visible from the city.
The West Valley Fire Department has called for mutual aid in tackling the wildfire.
A reporter is heading near the site, and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.