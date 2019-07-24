HELENA: The Helena trolley is back! It won't cost you a penny to get on and it will take you all over downtown Helena.
Helena Trolley
The trolley allows community members to get from one destination to another faster in the downtown area. They have added a historical element to the daily route of the trolley from when it first hit the streets of Helena back in the 1800s.
If you're looking to jump aboard the trolley all you have to do is wave it down during its hours of operation.
Elroy Golemon says "there is not necessarily a true stop it has a loop and that starts at 10am in the morning at 14th and Getchell and will run till 9pm and it will stop at the same location."
In that loop includes a pass down Last Chance Gulch, the walking mall and Women's Park. bringing the trolley back to the downtown area was a relatively new idea, but didn't take long to come up with a plan.
Golemon states that "about a week and a half ago is when we first initially engaged in the trolley process, question's were asked if we had the capability of putting the trolley downtown. We explored it, I did have a driver the trolley was available and it was a perfect use and fit to be returned to the downtown."
The city set aside thirty thousand dollars out of the downtown improvement and transportation fund which will cover the cost of the one month trial. Now the next step is for you to get on board and give your feedback!
The trolley is set to run from July 29th to august 31st. Depending on how successful it is will determine whether or not the trolley will stick around for good.
