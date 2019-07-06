Hamilton's Circle 13 Skatepark is officially open for skaters

After 10 years of hoping, wishing, and working, the Circle 13 Skatepark officially open for Hamilton skaters.
The grand opening took place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, where skaters and community members could gather at the new hot spot.
Yesterday, however, this was a different story. Many Hamilton residents rallied together to lay down 12,000 feet of sod, and skaters say, the park turned out better than they could of imagined.
“Now that we have the grass down, it's really nice. It's definitely better than we thought it was going to be, if I'm going to be honest, It's really nice,” said skater, Jeremiah Ferraro.
With the project costing nearly $400,000 coming from donors and grants, skaters say the new park will continue to bring kids together.
"It's definitely a community on top of just us skating it. We pretty much all know each other at this point, and everyone knows each other. It's definitely a family,” added Ferraro.
After seeing all of the smiling faces today, Circle 13 Skatepark board members say this is a huge win for Hamilton.
"I think it's a game changer, I'm a huge advocate for any sort of sport but team sports aren’t for everybody and so some kids need a place to go get outside, recreate, use their imagination, and just enjoy themselves, I think it's absolutely phenomenal and necessary for the kids,” said Circle 13 Board President, Bryan Dufresne.
The skatepark will be open as long as the elements are safe and as long as it is daylight out.