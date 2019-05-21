Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 6000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 2 TO 5 INCHES ABOVE 6000 FEET, WITH UP TO 8 INCHES ACROSS THE HIGHEST PEEKS. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS OVER KINGS HILL PASS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. IN ADDITION, WET AND COLD CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE STRESS FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS BELOW 6000 FEET ADJACENT TO THE ADVISORY AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&