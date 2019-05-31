C.W.D. is also known as "Zombie Deer" disease because of the way infected animals look, we spoke with Montana Fish Wildlife and Park to see what the state has planned for these deer.
This disease has no reported cases of transmitting to humans but with no known cure it means death for an infected deer.
The first reported case in Montana was back in 2017 and since then research groups have been established to find out where the infected deer are.
“Its primarily a neurological disease so its not its concentrated in the nervous system so you’re not allowed to take out the brain or spinal column of deer, elk, or moose with in a C.W.D positive area.”, said F.W.P Information Director Greg Lemon
F.W.P. says, if you are in a C.W.D. positive area it is important to get any harvested dear checked before consuming any of the meat.
Symptoms of the disease in animals are extreme thirst, matted hair, drooling from the mouth and fatigue when moving.
If you have seen any animals that are showing these symptoms you can report it to F.W.P in your area.
Links to the C.W.D. page: http://fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/diseasesAndResearch/diseases/chronicWastingDisease/management.html