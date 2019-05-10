In a Friday press release, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says it found two walleyes in the Missouri River with zip ties in their jaws.
FWP fisheries biologists found the fish in the Wolf Creek Bridge to Craig part of the Missouri last week, with one of them having an open sore in its jaw from the plastic material.
“We don’t put jaw tags in fish anymore because it causes damage,” said Jason Mullen, FWP Region 4 fisheries biologist.
FWP first discovered the illegal practice last year, when game wardens from the department found two walleyes with zip ties.
FWP urges those responsible to stop the practice, since it can lead to public confusion.
“[It can make] people think FWP is putting the plastic jaw tags out. We are not,” said Mullen. “But some anglers might catch and keep a fish they normally wouldn’t, because they think we want the information or there is a reward or something.”