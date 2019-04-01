YWCA celebrating women in the Electric City

GREAT FALLS- For the last 27 years, the Great Falls YWCA is continuing its mission of honoring women who empower and serve others. This April, seven women are being honored at the Great Falls YWCA’s annual Salute to Women Gala.
It's-a chance for folks across the Electric City to gather and listen to stories from women who’ve taken on leadership and volunteer work that’s enhancing our town.
The YWCA says these are only a handful of the countless women in our community who are carrying out the YWCA’s mission of helping out women and their families. Whether that’s helping women get back on their feet or giving shelter to children in need.
"Well originally the YWCA was started because we had women moving from the farms into the big city of Great Falls to work. And we provided a dormitory and food. We would meet the trains,” said Sandi Filipowicz, the Executive Director of Great Falls YWCA.
Fast forward to today, it's morphed into whatever the community needs which is why the organizations focus is not only continuing to empower women but working on eliminating racism in our town after realizing there's a need to focus on that in Great Falls.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 YWCA Salute to Women Gala. The event takes place at Great Falls Civic Center and tickets are $40 each. Click here for details.
Here’s a list of the following award recipients:
Business or Entrepreneurship – Keely Baker Second-grade teacher Keely Baker recently took the courageous step of turning her passion for fitness into a career by opening Studio Barre in downtown Great Falls. By creating such an inviting fitness studio, Keely regularly empowers upward of 150 other women to embrace not only a healthy fitness routine but also a positive lifestyle. A supporter stated, “Keely is a petite powerhouse that leads with kindness, empowers her employees, and champions her clients.”
Creative Arts – Miranda Murray As an art teacher, Miranda guided her students to get in touch with their creative side, teaching them it is healthy to have a creative outlet. Today, Miranda helps teachers learn about how to adapt to different learning styles. Indian education is a huge passion of Miranda’s, and she teaches the history and culture of Native Americans in a fun and creative way. One of her supporters states, “Miranda is a courageous and generous young woman who has always worked hard to make her dreams a reality.”
Education – Heather Palermo Heather is the Director of Lifelong Learning at Great Falls College MSU where she leads the effort to inspire people in our community to never stop learning. In addition to her full-time job, Heather is a dedicated member of the United Way Board of Directors and a mentor within PowerHouse Montana. One of her supporters said, “Heather has improved lives – and life – in our community, particularly for women, and created a more level playing field for the marginalized.”
Health & Human Services – Dr. Deb Garrity Dr. Deb Garrity has been a pediatrician for two decades in her hometown of Great Falls. Over the course of her career, she has helped our collective children receive medical care and guided families to be good caretakers and guardians of their children’s health. She has worked over the years advocating as a health professional for children, ensuring they get a good start in life. A supporter states, “Deb performed her exhaustive and sometimes thankless work every day with a special grace and approachable attitude.”
Volunteer Community Service – Laura Wight Laura’s work at the library at Great Falls College MSU makes use of her focus on information, education, and access, and those passions carry into her volunteer work. She serves on the boards of Great Falls Rising and the Great Falls LGBTQ Center and also has been a driving force in organizing and participating in local rallies ranging from the March for Science, Families Belong Together, and the Women’s March. A supporter states, “She is a fine example of women who make Great Falls a good place to live, work, and volunteer.”
Young Woman of Tomorrow – Jennie Gresham A senior at Great Falls High School, Jennie leads by example as the current student body president. Jennie has participated in track and volleyball, earning Academic All-State honors. She is a saxophone player and earned the coveted GFHS Excellent Musician Award. She serves as the student representative to the Board of Trustees and has been involved in Key Club, volunteering at local nursing homes, the Rescue Mission, the Community Food Bank and more. A supporter states, “Jennie has changed our school and community for the better. The example she has set for younger students is invaluable.”
This year’s Sheila Rice YWCA Lifetime Achievement Award is being given to Tammy Lacey, Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent. Tammy has had an incredible impact on our community with her longstanding career, outstanding leadership, and mentorship