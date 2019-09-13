GREAT FALLS – They say one of the most common misconceptions with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping is thinking it's just harmless water vapor.
But most contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance. G.F.P.S says they've incorporated different programs to help protect great falls students.
The education program continues through 6th grade, until middle school where a health enhancement class is incorporated in the curriculum.
“Were pretty good at being able to talk to our kids about problems choices, you know making that healthy choice you know that’s our job to keep our kids safe learning and keep them safe,” said Jody Murray, Prevention Specialist.
G.F.P.S is also trying to curb the habit using a youth risk behavior survey.
On which is an option to select whether or not you have ever tried an electronic vapor product.
