Youth Hunt Program 2019

GREAT FALLS - Since 2015, children as young as ten years old have been allowed to go out on hunts without completing hunter education.
Instead, they can learn the ins and outs of safe hunting from a mentor, by serving as a hunting apprentice for 2 seasons.
FWP says making sure the child is comfortable, learning proper techniques, and having fun is a key part of the youth hunting program.
If your child is already enrolled in hunter education, they can still participate.
The youth deer hunt is coming up starting on October 17th and 18th, and the season officially opens up on October 26th.
If you want to register your child the official link is here.