Youth Hunt Program 2019

Weather Alert

...RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LATER TONIGHT AND INTO MONDAY.... SCATTERED RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE INTO NORTH CENTRAL MT LATER THIS EVENING. SNOW LEVELS WILL GRADUALLY LOWER TO AROUND 5000 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AN INCH ARE TWO ARE POSSIBLE OVER KINGS HILL PASS AND MARIAS PASS. FOR THOSE TRAVELING IN THESE REGIONS ON MONDAY MORNING, BE PREPARED THAT SOME ROADWAYS COULD BE SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY.