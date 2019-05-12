Using a ride sharing app is extremely common for millions of Americans.
However, a new study released by Netquote reveals that the back of these ride sharing vehicles is much dirtier than you might expect.
The study consisted of swabbing the surfaces of three taxi's, rental cars, and ride shares.
The end result showed that ride shares carry triple the amount of germs rental cars do.
To put that in perspective, your tooth brush and toilet seat are cleaner than the back seat of a ride share vehicle.
Within the ride shares swabbed, the most germs were found on window buttons and seat belts.