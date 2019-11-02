GREAT FALLS – Before you lay down to get that extra hour of sleep tonight to remember to check replacing the batteries in your smoke alarm off your winter to-do list.
As part of raising seasonal fire safety awareness, fire departments have taken to social media reminding everyone to make the most of that extra hour tonight to practice fire safety.
The rollback goes into effect tonight at two am...when most of us will be asleep but this is when your smoke alarm is doing its best work.
According to the United States Fire Administration, half of home fire deaths occur when most people are asleep between 11 pm and 7 am.
They say it’s important to regularly check your fire alarms at least once a month and to replace the batteries at least once or twice a year.
It’s also advisable to always know where your fire extinguishers are and to have an escape route in case a fire breaks out in your home.
You can simply test your fire alarm by pushing the button and holding the test button you should hear a loud alarm sound after just a few seconds.