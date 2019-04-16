Question from Jo:
What is happening with the Cattlemen’s Cut restaurant? Drove by On The Border and didn’t see any action and For Sale sign still out??
Answer:
Cattlemen's Cut owner Julie Meyer told us, she's run into some issues transferring their liquor license from their previous location in Vaughn to their new location at Marketplace in Great Falls.
Meyer said some people protested the transfer but when the time came for the hearing in Helena to make a decision, those same people never showed up.
So now Meyer is crossing t's and dotting i's to make sure everything is ready to go so she can start renovations on the old On the Border restaurant in the coming weeks.