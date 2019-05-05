The great falls princess for a day event kicked off today at 1 p-m where girls ages 2 and up arrived to receive the royal treatment.
As each princess arrived in their favorite dress, they were given the opportunity to get their hair styled, make up done and their nails painted.
If that wasn’t enough they also were able to take picture's with their favorite princess and receive an honorary princess certificate.
Brianna Klinkler a princess at the event told me “when i was little i actually came here actually as a sparket and now to come here and dress as a princess for a day it’s just the best feeling in the world you get all dolled up and it feels amazing so now being in a position to see their faces when they walk in the door is the best feeling.”
This is the seventh year the princess for a day event has happened and the day grows more special each year.
Board member with the sparket of Montana Cathy Corona told me what it means to create princesses for a day.
“Have you seen the look on the little girls faces as you have been walking around this floor? Its great their eyes light up bigger then saucers when they see something when they see olof it’s like...it’s something we don’t have in town we felt the need and they just have so much fun doing it.”
The event does come around yearly so there will be plenty of other opportunities to be a princess for a day.