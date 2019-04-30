In our ongoing You Asked series, we set out to answer a question from Marcy, who asked us over email: "Why can't we get to fly between Great Falls and Billings? And that service is necessary to the people of Montana."
Turns out the lack of direct flights are due to not enough demand for short haul flying. With a minimum of 50 seats on most commercial planes today, airlines would reportedly need to get just as many passengers to justify potentially over $100,000 in costs per flight.
Some airlines have tried direct flights in the past between small communities like Lewistown and Wolfpoint through the federal government's essential air service. However, with only two or three passengers a day, the service wasn't sustainable.
"It just wasn't economically viable. I think everyone thinks it sounds like a good idea until you put a three or 400 dollar price tag on the ticket, and then you have to rent a car when you get there," said John Faulkner, the Great Falls International Airport director.
Faulkner says the purchase of modern airplanes with bigger seating capacities has hampered the development of small flight routes in the past 30 years.
There were more local flights in the 1970s thanks to access to smaller planes, but with few airlines looking to invest in smaller aircraft, Faulkner doesn't see a possible return for the service.