You Asked: Where does state lottery money go?

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 PM MST FRIDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&