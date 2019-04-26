Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS FOR SEVERAL HOURS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&