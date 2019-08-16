GREAT FALLS – Continuing with our You Asked series we looked into a question brought to us by Gary, he asked.
“The old eddies supper club had been going through a remodel and conversion into a casino. Much contracting but then it all stopped and nothing has been going on for months. What’s going on?”
What was once eddies supper club is now the overtime bar and casino but will it be staying that way?
Only time will tell.
After spending the day making multiple phone calls to different bars and city officials, we were able to find out that it will be under new ownership.
However, the owner asked to be left anonymous until more details are ready to be released.