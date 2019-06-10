Bob emailed us and asked if the ban on hand held devices reduced the number or severity of accidents?
Bob the short answer is yes, roads in great falls are safer since 2012 when the law was originally put in to place.
Since then the only way you're legally allowed to use your phone while driving is if it's truly a hands free device and believe it or not, the law doesn't just apply to vehicles, It also applies to bikes.
You are allowed to use a cell phone while just sitting in your car but, it has to be parked.
Now, if you are caught using a device illegally you could face a fine of up to 500-dollars.
This is something Mayor Bob Kelly has been adamant about.
“I want Great falls to have the reputation for the fact that you do not use a cell phone unless it's an emergency.” Said Mayor Kelly
The best way to avoid any issues is to simply put your phone away while driving and remaining hands free on your commute.