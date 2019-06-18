GREAT FALLS - We continue are you asked series as Bill asked, “Why doesn’t the great falls police department enforce the parking regulations for cars, boats and rv's that are illegally parked on city streets?”
When parking downtown most people think of having to feed the meter.
But for some commuters the location of where you can park has been brought into question.
The short answer is that if you are illegally parked you run the risk of getting a ticket.
Downtown great falls currently offers 2,000 public parking spaces for residents and travelers to use.
On a map of the available parking downtown there are free areas and paid areas.
If you have a trailer then finding one of the larger lots to temporarily park your vehicle is what is advised.
When parking downtown there are also monthly parking options available and free parking in specified areas.
If you are parking parallel on a metered spot remember to park with in the lines on both sides, if not you could receive a ticket of twenty dollars.
If you’re parking downtown or in a residential area, keep your eye out for signage that indicates what kind of parking area you are in.