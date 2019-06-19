Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AT MOST LOCATIONS, EXCEPT FOR 6 TO 12 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER PEAKS IN THE LITTLE BELT AND SNOWY MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, LEWISTOWN, OR WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES OVER KINGS HILLS PASS. PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE WET AND COLD CONDITIONS COULD CAUSE STRESS FOR NEWBORN OR YOUNG LIVESTOCK. THOSE PLANNING ON RECREATING OR WORKING IN THE BACK COUNTRY SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&