GREAT FALLS - In the latest from our You Asked series, Bill writes in and says “Why doesn’t the Great Falls police department enforce the parking regulations for cars, boats and RVs that are illegally parked on city streets?”
The short answer is that if you are illegally parked you run the risk of getting a ticket.
Downtown Great Falls currently offers 2,000 public parking spaces for residents and travelers to use.
On a map of the available parking downtown there are free areas and paid areas.
If you're pulling a trailer, you should find one of the larger lots to park in.
When parking downtown there are also monthly parking options available and free parking in specified areas.
If you are parking parallel on a metered spot remember to park with in the lines on both sides, if not you could receive a ticket of $20.
If you’re parking downtown or in a residential area, keep your eye out for signage that indicates what kind of parking area you are in.