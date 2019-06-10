GREAT FALLS - Viewer Bob asked KFBB if the city's ban on handheld devices reduced the number or severity of accidents.
The short answer from authorities is yes, roads in Great Falls are safer since 2012 when the law was originally put in to place.
Since then, the only way you're legally allowed to use your phone while driving is if it's truly a hands-free device. Believe it or not, the law doesn't just apply to vehicles, it also applies to bikes.
You are allowed to use a cellphone while just sitting in your car as long as it's parked.
Now, if you are caught using a device illegally you could face a fine of up to $500.
This is something Mayor Bob Kelly has been adamant about.
“I want Great Falls to have the reputation for the fact that you do not use a cellphone unless it's an emergency,” Mayor Kelly said.
The best way to avoid any issues is to simply put your phone away while driving and remaining hands free on your commute.