GREAT FALLS - Max asked, “Why are the medians on 10th avenue filled with weeds so tall that you can’t see the bushes? Why is Parks and Rec not taking care of this area and others like the entrance to the city that now has dead trees? Why are they not taking care of these high profile areas?”
The answers to some of these may come as a surprise for some.
After talking with Parks and Rec officials, we were told only the median between 10th and Fox Farm is maintained by Parks and Rec.
The other areas are partly maintained by the Forest Service
"We have a Forestry service that takes care of the boulevard district and then we take care of trees in the parks. But trees that belong to home owners, they're the ones who need to take care of those," said Steve Herrig Park and Recreation Department, Director.
Parks and Rec. plans on hiring more workers for the summer months to help with maintenance and other tasks to help keep the parks up to standard.