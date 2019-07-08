You Asked - Where is the Buick GMC?

Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 714 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF HIGHWOOD, OR 18 MILES SOUTHWEST OF FORT BENTON, MOVING NORTH AT 10 MPH. VERY HEAVY RAIN, WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PENNY SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FLOWEREE. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 87 NEAR MILE MARKER 23. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 915 PM MDT. * AT 611 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, BLACK EAGLE AND MALMSTROM AFB. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&