You Asked - Where is the Buick GMC?

GREAT FALLS – Continuing are You Asked series from Loren and Joellen.
They wrote to us asking “what happened to Lithia motors Buick, GMC downtown on 9th and first Ave south? We just saw an ad that Taylor’s Automax is now the Buick, GMC dealer for great falls and a casual drive by reveals almost nothing at the old Lithia site except a few Subaru’s.”
The answer is -that a deal has recently been made between Lithia and Taylors auto max.
The deal sold the GMC and Buick franchises to Taylors from Lithia.
The location on 9th will still be owned by Lithia, but all of the cars have been moved to Taylors on 10th ave south and will now be sold by them.
Taylor auto partner owner, Jim Taylor Jr, talked to us about this new opportunity for people looking to buy a car in great falls.
“We saw it as a fantastic opportunity to service and sell the General Motors Products GMC and Buick at a much higher level, much higher volume and to represent those brands at a very high level compared to what they were downtown.” Said Jim Taylor Jr.
The deal was finalized in mid June and Taylors is currently boosting the facility to a regional level inventory, hoping to give everyone a one stop car shop.