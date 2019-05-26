If you're looking to burn some stress, a local Great Falls business might have exactly what you need.
Mind Body Yoga is teaming up with the Mighty Mo Brewing Company to bring the community closer together with an energetic flow and of course, a cold beer.
The main goal of this partnership is to build a stronger community within Great Falls.
The event allows people to experience yoga in a new setting; outside of the stereotypical studio or gym atmosphere, giving them a chance to see what it's truly all about.
The yoga and beer trend took off a few years ago and made its way to Great Falls; however, yoga instructor Michelle Chenoweth says things are done a little bit differently here.
“I wanted to do it a little different. Rather than drinking during the practice, first we do the practice, and it's really about keeping that sacred time set apart. And then after, there's the opportunity, if you'd like to stay and connect; to converse and stimulate our local economy and support a local business,” explains Chenoweth.
This event is held the second and fourth Sunday of every month with a fee of $15 per session.
This includes both the yoga instruction as well as a free drink.
If you’re interested in attending, visit: http://mindbodyyoga.guru/
There’s a class limit of 18 students so you’ll want to make sure you sign-up quickly.