18 years of volunteering; countless children helped

GREAT FALLS - If your kids are or were in the Great Falls Public School System they most likely know this woman referred to as “Grammy.” Here's how she earned that nickname over the last 18 years.
After retiring from retail around 59-years-old, a now 77-year-old woman named Anna Mae has been volunteering her time to Great Falls students inside the classroom six days a week for the last 18 years.
These kids look up to her so much. Anna Mae says she’s the type of person who always needs to be doing something. As she retired, she saw adds on TV about becoming a "Foster Grandparent."
It's a program ran through Cascade County encouraging people over age 55 to be either a mentor, tutor, or caregiver for youth in our community. Fast forward almost two decades, Anna Mae is still reading, teaching math to students, and she's quite the local celebrity.
"There was one that was in the mall. He came over to me, and I knew him right away. He had not changed that much, and then he says, 'Grandma do you remember me?' I said, of course, I remember you, John! What's up?" said Mae.
This is quite the usual occurrence for Mae, current and past students notice her when she’s out and about. Mae says the best part about working with kids is she enjoys watching their light bulbs click.
Now, Mae does have children and grandchildren of her own, but to her what's one more, especially when you're making a difference.