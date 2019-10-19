BROWNING- Blackfeet Law Enforcement services posted an attempt to locate for a 15-year-old girl Friday night.
BLES says that Autumn has been located and is safe and with her family.
The attempt to locate for Autumn Wagner. Autumn is 15-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
According to BLES, Autumn was last seen Wednesday, October 16, wearing blue jeans, a red sweater and a blue jacket.
When contacted at the time, BLES said they were still attempting to locate Autumn but their Facebook post has been updated to say she has been located and is safe.