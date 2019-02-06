GREAT FALLS- Truman Chriswell, 72, in now facing charges after a teenage girl says he pushed her on his bed and sexually assaulted her.
On October 4th, 2018, the teenage victim says she went over to her neighbor Mr. Chriswell's trailer to see if he had any work for her to do, as she had often done odd jobs (i.e. raking leaves, cleaning the bathroom, cleaning floors) for him in the past. Chriswell told the young girl he had something he wanted to show her in his bedroom. Court documents show once they got into the bedroom, Chriswell pushed her backwards onto his bed and got on top of her. The victim says he straddled her while grabbing her hips, thighs and butt as she tried to push him off. This is when Chriswell allegedly tried to unbutton and remove the victim's jeans, but was unable to get them unfastened.
The victim began to cry and tell him to stop. eventually, she was able to free herself and push Chriswell off of her. She then fled to her home where she asked a family friend to help reach her father. Her father then called 911 upon hearing of the assault.
When interviewed by law enforcement, Chriswell admitted to commenting on the victim and her sister's bodies, and that he occasionally had conversations with the girls about sexual things.
Chriswell told law enforcement when the victim came to his home on October 4th, she was complaining of back pain because of her heavy backpack. He then suggested she use his electric massager, so he led her to his bedroom and had her lay face down on his bed. She couldn't reach where the pain was, so he used the electric massager on her. As this was happening, her shirt kept bunching up, so he told her to either pull the shirt up or down. He says the victim pulled her shirt up to her shoulders, but that the only inappropriate thing that happened was being in the room with her. "Just being on my bed would have made a parent uncomfortable," said Chriswell. When asked specifically what he wanted to show the victim in his bedroom, Chriswell replied, "No, I've never been disrobed in front of them."
Chriswell is facing one count of Sexual Assault.