GREAT FALLS- A 40-year-old woman is charged with escape after running off while being transported to a courthouse holding cell.
According to court documents, Billie Jo Myo was initially sentenced for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs in May of 2019 and was in jail on a $30,000 bond.
On February 5, the officer affidavit says after Myo received her sentencing.
After Myo was sentenced to the custody of the Department of Corrections, a deputy was transporting her to a courthouse holding cell to be transported to the detention center by another deputy.
As the deputy was unlocking the cell door, court documents say that’s when Myo took off and ran down the stairs to the second floor.
The deputy was able to catch Myo on the second floor, Myo struggling while the deputy tried to take her into custody.
A civilian in the area assisted the deputy according to the officer affidavit, helping restrain Myo so she could be put into handcuffs.
Billie Jo Myo has been charged with escape and resisting arrest.