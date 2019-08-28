GREAT FALLS- Desire Azkadelia Lambert was sentenced to 121 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lambert pleaded guilty in May to assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence after shooting a man in the chest after he left a meth deal without paying.
Court documents say on September 13 the victim obtained methamphetamines from Lambert on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation and left without paying.
Lambert then borrowed her mother’s car and took a pistol to confront the victim.
Lambert found the victim outside of a convenience store gas station in Wolf Point, argued with the victim then pulled out the gun and shot the victim from the car.
The victim was flown to a Billings hospital and received surgery for the wound.
Lambert was arrested on tribal charges but when officers searched the area they could not find the gun.
About one month later Lambert, who was in tribal custody, contacted the FBI and told investigators that she lied about where the gun was during her initial interview.
Lambert was released to investigators and showed them where the gun was hidden: under a disabled truck in a neighborhood on the reservation.