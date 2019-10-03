GREAT FALLS- A woman was sentenced after admitting to possession of heroin with the intention to distribute as a part of a methamphetamine and heroin distribution ring in Great Falls.
A release from the Department of Justice says the woman, 32-year-old Jacqueline Marie Kirkaldie, was found to be redistributing meth and heroin for the ring from September 2018 until April by investigators with the Russell County Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to the Department of Justice’s release, two witnesses told law enforcement that they had bought heroin from Kirkaldie, one saying they saw her with distributable amounts of heroin and meth.
Prosecutors allege that one of Kirkaldie’s co-defendants was getting drugs from a source in California and used multiple people around Great Falls to distribute it.
Documents say when Kirkaldie was arrested in January at a casino she had two baggies of heroin on her.
In April of 2019, law enforcement seized 2,121 grams, or about 4.8 pounds, of methamphetamine from a house where the drug ring stored their drugs. The DOJ’s release says the amount of meth seized was the equivalent of 17,395 doses.
Kirkaldie was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison and five years of supervised release.