Woman recovering after being hit by car in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Authorities say one woman is in the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a car.
GFPD says this happened around last night June 19th around 10:30 p.m.
The man driving the car ran a red light on 6th St. NW and Central Ave. W and fled the scene.
Later into the night, the driver turned himself in to police. Police say he was charged with negligent vehicular assault, leaving the scene with an injured person, failing to notify by quickest means, and a red light violation.
The driver has been released. Police believe alcohol was involved. As we learn more information, we'll bring it to you right here online.