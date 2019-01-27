Cindy Trathen says that she has been sober for nine months, however the Department of Family Services doesn't see it that way after she failed different drug patch tests. The results from that test have kept her away from her 7-month-old son, Evan.
"And my first patch came out dirty for meth, and my second patch came back dirty for meth, and I have not used at all," Trathen said.
In order to prove her innocence, Trathen took both a urine and a hair follicle test, and the results came out clean. Despite the results, Trathen says DFS will not accept them, sending shock waves through her family.
"Yes, the only way my son could stay home, stay with his dad, is if I left. Which is like putting a lot of hell on our family."
After a few weeks on her own, Trathen has been reunited with her son. However, she still has to wear the drug patch.
Theresa Rogers, who is the Owner of Great Falls Medical Services, said that she has heard stories from other agencies about inconsistencies with the drug patch. She could not confirm it for herself, because she opted not to use it for drug testing.
"I just didn't feel confident about it," Rogers said.
Rogers said that it's possible for the patch to become contaminated by outside sources. Another concern with the patch is whether or not other drugs, besides those that are targeted, create false positives.
In a question and answer packet, PharmChek, the company who creates the drug patch, responded by saying "This is not directly addressed in our studies because the FDA deemed it unnecessary."
Trathen is not alone, Adam Schwartz has been trying to get his kids back for two years now, having also received what he calls false positives from the drug patch.
"You start wondering if somebody put something in your food, or your drink," Schwartz said. "Or if someone is trying to sabotage you, because with a history of drug addiction, nobody believed me. I could see it in their eyes. I could feel disappointment from people."
Schwartz says that he does not fault DFS for the results of the drug patch, however he feels that more research needs to be done.
Meanwhile, Cascade County Judge Greg Pinski has been using the drug patches for years in Treatment court, and stands by the results.
"You could literally take that patch and you can smear it all in methamphetamine, and the only thing you would get back is a positive for methamphetamine. The way you know that it came from a human is that it also tested positive for amphetamine," Pinski said.
As for DFS, they say that every drug test measures a different amount of the drug, and they utilize the different tests based on the safety of the child.
Right now Schwartz is in the process of getting his kids back, and Trathen is waiting to find out what happens next.
"I'm miserable," Trathen said. "I don't get to be with my son, or my family, and I've never been sober like this in my life. I've never tried so hard in my life."