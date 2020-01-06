A woman was arrested Sunday for assaulting staff members and officers at the Benefis Health System Emergency Department.
Court documents state Brittany Mogensen was previously banned from the hospital unless she was suffering from a medical emergency.
According to court documents, police were responding to a report of a combative woman at the facility just before 8 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found Brittany Mogensen already in custody. Authorities say she was screaming and acting erratically.
When officers were taking her to the police station, they say she tried to kick out the back window of a patrol car. Police then tried to place her in leg restraints, and she kicked an officer in the torso.
Benefis employees say the incident began when Mogensen started screaming and throwing hospital property around in the waiting room. Employees also reported Mogensen tried to bite a hospital staff member.
Mogensen was charged with felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and two counts of attempted assault.
She’s being held on $15,000.