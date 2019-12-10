GREAT FALLS- First responders arrived at a bar in Wolf Point last July to find a man lying on the floor severely wounded and bleeding according to the DOJ.
A release from the DOJ says court records state 32-year-old Emily Kaye Marie Gourneau pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
In court documents, the prosecution say the assault happened July 23 at a bar in Wolf Point.
Gourneau was talking with the victim who was playing pool before walking around the pool table, taking out a knife and stabbing the victim multiple times and chasing him around the bar.
Security cameras recorded the assault and according to court documents, Gourneau left the bar after the assault.
The victim underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds. Documents did not mention his current condition.
Emily Kaye Marie Gourneau’s sentencing was scheduled for April 16, 2020. Gourneau could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.