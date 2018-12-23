The woman who was killed in a crash north of great falls on highway 87 on Friday has been identified.
55 year old Tawanda Clark of Fort Benton was traveling southbound on highway 87 when she lost control and rolled her SUV.
According to the Cascade County Sheriff's Offices she died from blunt force injuries after being ejected from her vehicle. Clark was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
MHP is still conducting an investigation into the crash. But on Friday they told our reporter it appears high winds did play a factor.