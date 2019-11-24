Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, BLAINE, EASTERN PONDERA, LIBERTY, TOOLE, HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&