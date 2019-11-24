According to a post on Facebook from The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office, a 27-Year-Old Illinois woman has been arrested after kicking a TSA Officer in the face and yelling at airport staff.
On November 19, the woman kicked backwards and struck the TSA officer in the face during a routine boarding search.
The responding officer reported in the affidavit that when he arrived on scene, the TSA officer pointed out the defendant who, upon seeing the police officer, exited the building and fled the scene.
She was later located, and then booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.