On April 8th, Tammy Mayer at EZ Money reported to GFPD that Jonell Green had tried cashing 5 checks from Dena Schoolcraft's bank account, totaling about $1500.
Schoolcraft reported she never wrote the checks and they were forged.
Following this, on April 14th, Schoolcraft reported about 125 pieces of jewelry were missing from her apartment.
It was later discovered that one of the pieces of jewelry was sold to Pawn-A-Rama for $30.
In addition to this, Green went back to her former employer, Rainbow Assisted Living Home, and used a key she had taken after she was fired to enter the building.
She then disconnected the security camera's and stole several items out of Schoolcraft's office.
In total, Green stole about $5,000 worth of items from Schoolcraft.
Jonell Green has been charged with one count of burglary, one count of forgery, and three counts of theft.
Green is also pending charges in two separate Great Falls Municipal Court matters.
A court date has not yet been set and bail is set at $5,000.