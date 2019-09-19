One woman is hospitalized after a crash in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Deapartment responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a truck around 3:00 P.M. at the intersection of 10th Ave S. and 25th St. S.
We spoke with Robert Mcclendon, a tow truck driver on the scene and he said "A chevy pickup had pulled out in front of a lady, a lady rider and unfortunately she hit him on the side of his pick up and caused all the major front end damage to her motorcyle in which lead her to be hospitalized"
According to Mcclendon, the truck received some damage and the driver is alright.