GREAT FALLS- A woman is accused of hitting a parked truck and “racing forward”, hitting a fence, large trees and shrubs before crashing into the side of a house.
Court documents say early morning January 29, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Mercades Schellhardt was backing out of a residence when it hit a truck.
Then “racing forward”, Schellhardt hit a golf cart and drove through a fence and hit large trees and shrubs before driving into the side of a house on 23rd Street northeast court documents say.
The area of the house Schellhardt drove into was a child’s bedroom where a child was sleeping, the front of the car impacting the bedposts of an elevated bed.
Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department says there were no injuries reported.
During the crash investigation, court documents say Schellhardt exhibited a strong order of an alcoholic beverage.
Schellhardt blew a 0.171 during preliminary breath test and an officer confirmed that her Montana Driver’s license had been expired for 54 months.
Mercades Kay Schellhardt has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal endangerment and driving without a valid driver’s license.