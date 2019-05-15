HELENA – A woman was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay damages for stealing roughly $219,980 from Kmart stores in Montana and 10 other states.
40-year-old Lynada Laticia Mahone, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at a Kmart in Tolleson, Arizona with several fake drivers’ licenses in her purse. Mahone pleaded guility to wire fraud in December, and her sentence includes 45 months in prison and three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon, who presided over her case, also ordered Mahone to pay $219,980 in damages.
The fraud spree began in Sept. 2017 and lasted for four months across 11 states, according to court records. Mahone reportedly stole the money across 56 separate transactions using fraudulent checks she claimed were from the Women, Infants and Children federal food voucher program.
By the time Kmart discovered the fraud, Mahone had already received the money and gift cards and “was long gone.” If successful, she would often make multiple transactions at a single store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
While in Montana, Mahone stole money from Kmart stores in Butte, Glendive, Helena and Hamilton. Other states involved in the fraud include Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada and Arizona.